    386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership [Image 3 of 5]

    386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with Senior Airman Cheyenne Fritz, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load planner, about her roles and duties during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. The 386th ELRS is responsible for cargo and passengers coming into the U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9074924
    VIRIN: 250514-F-NI494-1081
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Tour
    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    ELRS

