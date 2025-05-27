386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with Senior Airman Cheyenne Fritz, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load planner, about her roles and duties during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. The 386th ELRS is responsible for cargo and passengers coming into the U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)