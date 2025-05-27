386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. The tour highlighted the critical role the squadron plays in maintaining operational readiness across the U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)