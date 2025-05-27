386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, learns about the process of a joint inspection for pallets from Master Sgt. Jeffery Hupfer, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron duty officer, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. 386th ELRS Airmen briefed the 386th AEW senior leadership team about the process of moving cargo throughout the U.S. Central Command AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)