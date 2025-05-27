Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout [Image 4 of 4]

    386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gnagna Ndiaye, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron community services specialist, serves food within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. Following a somber Memorial Day ceremony, the 386th EFSS boosted morale with a cookout for all to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 9074889
    VIRIN: 250526-F-KE594-2013
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

