386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Poling, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron community services flight chief, barbecues within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. Following a somber Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen, the 386th EFSS boosted morale with a community cookout to celebrate the freedoms given by those who sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)