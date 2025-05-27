386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Lewis, left, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Zapolski, 386th EFSS senior enlisted leader, prepare to barbecue within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. Following a somber Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen, the 386th EFSS boosted morale with a community cookout to celebrate the freedoms given by those who sacrificed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)