386th AEW: Memorial Day cookout

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gnagna Ndiaye, left, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron community services specialist, serves food within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. Following a somber Memorial Day ceremony, the 386th EFSS boosted morale with a cookout for all to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)