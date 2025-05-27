Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelique Vann- Patterson, right , incoming 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, accepts command of the 60th IPTS from Col. Patrick Parsons, 60th Medical Group Commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. The 60th IPTS provides care to patients who stay in the hospital at David Grant Medical Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)