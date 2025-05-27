Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelique Vann- Patterson, right , incoming 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, accepts command of the 60th IPTS from Col. Patrick Parsons, 60th Medical Group Commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. The 60th IPTS provides care to patients who stay in the hospital at David Grant Medical Facility.   (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    This work, Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

