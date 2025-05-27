Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. David Whitehorn, outgoing 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, receives a final salute from the Airmen under his former command at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th Century when the Continental Army in the U.S. resumed the ancient Roman tradition of passing the Commanders Baton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
