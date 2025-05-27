Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Whitehorn, outgoing 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, receives a final salute from the Airmen under his former command at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th Century when the Continental Army in the U.S. resumed the ancient Roman tradition of passing the Commanders Baton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    Travis Air Force Base
    USAF
    60 Air Mobility Wing
    60FSS
    60 Air Mobility Command

