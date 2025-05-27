Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Paterson, 60th Medical Group Commander, left, receives the guidon from Col. David Whitehorn, outgoing 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. Col. Whitehorn relinquished command to Col. Angelique Vann-Patterson, continuing the tradition of military changes of command, dating back to the 18th Century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)