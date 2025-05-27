Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Paterson, 60th Medical Group Commander, left, receives the guidon from Col. David Whitehorn, outgoing 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. Col. Whitehorn relinquished command to Col. Angelique Vann-Patterson, continuing the tradition of military changes of command, dating back to the 18th Century.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9074631
    VIRIN: 250529-F-RX511-2024
    Resolution: 4222x3155
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    USAF
    60 Air Mobility Wing
    60FSS
    60 Air Mobility Command

