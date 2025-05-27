Col. Angelique Van-Patterson takes command of the 60th Inpatient operations Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelique Vann Patterson, incoming 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, receives her first salute from the Airmen under her new command at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. The 60th IPTS provides care to patients who stay in the hospital at David Grant Medical Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)