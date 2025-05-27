U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army East Africa Response Force member, assigned to Task Force Associator, and a Japanese Self-Defense Force member practice close quarters battle training together at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. Close quarters battle is a tactical combat technique used in confined spaces, often involving multiple combatants at extremely close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)