U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

Japanese service members participate in close quarters battle training with U.S. Army East Africa Response Force members assigned to Task Force Associator at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. The training provided a platform for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to collaborate with allies and partners throughout the continent, building mutually beneficial relationships, which help to advance mutual interests. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)