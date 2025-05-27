Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Japanese service members participate in close quarters battle training with U.S. Army East Africa Response Force members assigned to Task Force Associator at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 20, 2025. The training provided a platform for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to collaborate with allies and partners throughout the continent, building mutually beneficial relationships, which help to advance mutual interests. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 06:20
    Photo ID: 9072219
    VIRIN: 250520-A-SW666-1019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training
    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training
    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training
    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training
    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download