U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese service member participates in close quarters battle training with U.S. Army East Africa Response Force members assigned to Task Force Associator at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa maximizes joint training opportunities, collaborating with allies and partners to enhance multinational combat readiness and strengthen crisis response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)