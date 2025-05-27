U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training

U.S. Army East Africa Response Force members assigned to Task Force Associator demonstrate close quarters battle maneuvers for Japanese partners at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2025. Close quarters battle is a tactical combat technique used in confined spaces, often involving multiple combatants at extremely close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9072214
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-SW666-1147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
