    U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training [Image 1 of 5]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army East Africa Response Force members assigned to Task Force Associator demonstrate close quarters battle maneuvers for Japanese partners at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 22, 2025. Close quarters battle is a tactical combat technique used in confined spaces, often involving multiple combatants at extremely close range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Scott Walck)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 06:20
    Photo ID: 9072214
    VIRIN: 250522-A-SW666-1147
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Japanese partners enhance readiness through CQB training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japanese
    CJTF-HOA
    close quarters battle
    EARF
    partners and allies

