Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson poses for a photo after being named Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE Sailor of the Quarter during an awards ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 22. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone.