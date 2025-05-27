Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion

    ITALY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson poses for a photo after being named Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE Sailor of the Quarter during an awards ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 22. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:31
    Photo ID: 9072145
    VIRIN: 250521-N-OB360-4730
    Resolution: 5366x3729
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: IT
