NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Yeoman 1st Class Ray Herrera Jr., right, presents Yeoman 1st Class Malcolm Jackson with his First Class Petty Officer rank tab during Jackson's promotion ceremony May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone
|05.29.2025
|05.30.2025 05:31
|9072142
|250530-N-OB360-6656
|6000x4000
|7.98 MB
|NAPLES, IT
|2
|0
This work, Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion
