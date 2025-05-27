Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion

Photo By Ben Farone | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson...... read more read more Photo By Ben Farone | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson poses for a photo after being named Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE Sailor of the Quarter during an awards ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy May 22. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 30, 2025) – Approaching the halfway point in his Navy career, Yeoman 1st Class Malcolm Jackson has come to find that helping others has been the key to his own success.

As a Command Pay and Personnel Administrator, or CPPA with the Naples, Italy-based staff of Commander, Task Force SIX THREE (CTF-63) / Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF), Jackson manages the administrative functions that ensure service records and pay processes remain accurate and up to date.

“Every day I’m taking care of career paperwork, awards submissions and pay management for all of the staff here,” said Jackson, a native of Pinole, California. “I like helping people and I like fixing stuff," Jackson continued.

In addition to his role on the office’s Admin team, Jackson also leads the command Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) organization, known as Main Brace, named after the line on a sailing ship that turns the yard around the mast, assisting the vessel in finding different angles to the wind.

“So Main Brace is our version of MWR. Our whole structure and purpose is to help build comradery at the command,” said Jackson. “The most recent event we’ve begun planning for is the summer picnic. We’re going to do a barbecue-style potluck and organize a few games and other events at Carney Park,” Jackson continued.

Despite being on board little more than eight months, the command formally recognized Jackson’s efforts during a recent ceremony where he was awarded CTF-63 / MSCEURAF Sailor of the Quarter.

“YN1 Jackson has demonstrated initiative by executing his administrative expertise processing personnel pay and benefits, PCS [Permanent Change of Station] travel claims and assisting personnel in their check-in and check-out requirements,” said Master Chief Logistics Specialist Baby C. Wakefield, CTF-63 / Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

Performance recognition is nothing new to Jackson, who was selected as Sailor of the Quarter and Sailor of the Year while stationed at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The AFMES quarterly selection led to further competition between the sister services where Jackson ultimately took home enterprise-wide honors as Defense Health Agency’s Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter of calendar year 2022.

It was during his tour at AFEMS where Jackson first felt the gravity of his administrative duties.

According to the Defense Health Agency website, “The AFMES performs medicolegal examinations on service members and American citizens who die in a combat zone, certain individuals who die abroad, and individuals who die under exclusive federal jurisdiction within the United States.”

“While I was there [at AFEMS] I ended up working death certificates and sometimes assisting on some of the autopsies. I was able to communicate with families and it felt good to help and support them,” said Jackson. “So now, when I help people coordinate their SGLI [Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance], there’s meaning behind it. I know that if you don’t have these things put together, your family can’t take care of you the way they should be able to,” continued Jackson.

In addition to his daily duties as CPPA, Jackson recently completed Auxiliary Security Force Academy, qualifying him to stand watch as an armed sentry, safeguarding the installation.

“One thing I noticed that stands out about YN1's performance recently is that he takes his job seriously whether being a YN or as a watch stander an the gate. He is always doing the right thing,” said Wakefield.

Jackson’s most recent recognition was his promotion to First Class Petty Officer during a ceremony on board Naval Support Activity, Naples, May 30, 2025.

