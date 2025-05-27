Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Cmdr. Natalie Frantz, deputy commodore, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, left, presents Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson with a certificate recognizing his selection as the command's Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd quarter fiscal year 2025. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone