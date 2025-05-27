Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion [Image 2 of 4]

    Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion

    ITALY

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Cmdr. Natalie Frantz, deputy commodore, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, left, presents Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson with a certificate recognizing his selection as the command's Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd quarter fiscal year 2025. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone

