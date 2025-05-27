NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 22, 2025) Cmdr. Natalie Frantz, deputy commodore, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa / Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, left, presents Yeoman 2nd Class Malcolm Jackson with a certificate recognizing his selection as the command's Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd quarter fiscal year 2025. Jackson was promoted to Yeoman 1st Class as the result of a Navy Wide Advancement Examination May 30. U.S. Navy Photo by Ben Farone
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9072143
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-OB360-8953
|Resolution:
|5916x4000
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paying it Forward Provides for Promotion
No keywords found.