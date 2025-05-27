AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Celine McCreery, an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer and the lead organizational defense travel administrator for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, talks with her coworker in the brigade resource management office (S-8), Delvonne Cottrell, as her office in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025.