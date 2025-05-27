Celine McCreery, an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer and the lead organizational defense travel administrator for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, talks with her coworker in the brigade resource management office (S-8), Delvonne Cottrell, as her office in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 30, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|9072073
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-SM279-1309
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th
No keywords found.