AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

Photo By Cameron Porter | Celine McCreery is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer to Europe from...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Celine McCreery is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer to Europe from Fort Novosel, Alabama, assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Kaiserslautern, Germany. McCreery said, “I’m proud to serve here as an AECW deployer on the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Celine McCreery’s mother and father both served as career Army civilians. Her mother retired from government civilian service with the Army last year, and her father will be retiring in the next couple of years. Growing up in Enterprise, Alabama – just down the road from Fort Novosel where her Army parents worked – following her university studies, McCreery decided to pursue an Army civilian service career, too.



Now with five years as an Army civilian and currently assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) deployer, the brigade-level accountant handles all Defense Travel System (DTS) and Government Travel Charge Card (GTCC) operations for over 400 personnel stationed in five countries across Europe.



“It's exciting being here. It's definitely very different from anything I've ever done,” said McCreery, who’s permanent organization back in the U.S. is the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory at Fort Novosel. “I'm learning so much from my team here at the 405th AFSB’s resource management office, S-8.”



“I came here with a lot of questions, and they’ve all been really helpful walking be through the brigade’s S-8 processes and procedures – not just DTS operations here in Europe, which is a little bit different than the states – but also budget and resource management program standard operating procedures and directives.”



“We are extremely proud and happy to have Ms. Mccreery on our team as the lead organizational defense travel administrator for the 405th AFSB,” said Suleymanu Muhammadou, the director of the 405th AFSB’s resource management directorate. “Her leadership has driven major improvements in training compliance, documentation consolidation and audit readiness. By streamlining key processes and proactively addressing travel challenges, she has enhanced the brigade’s operational readiness and support capabilities. She exemplifies Army civilian excellence – mission-focused, adaptable and a true enabler of organizational success.”



McCreery, who is 27 years old and holds a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on accounting from the University of West Alabama, accepted a civilian service position with the Army in 2020.



“I’m very proud of my Army service. Here, I’m getting to see how a support brigade forward stationed overseas operates. It’s all very different from back at Fort Novosel. I’m getting a broad perspective of the Army’s mission here in Europe, and I’m proud to serve here as an AECW deployer on the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” said McCreery, who is about halfway through an 11-month AECW deployment with the 405th AFSB.



The AECW program has deployment opportunities in a temporary duty status for six, nine, or 11 months available to permanent and term Army civilians worldwide, to include many with the 405th AFSB in Europe. AECW offers opportunities to work and live overseas, opportunities to experience work challenges not found in day-to-day jobs in the U.S., and opportunities to make a difference supporting Army missions worldwide.



Army civilians who are interested in applying for the AECW program may submit a resume, recent SF-50, DD214 (if former military) and a signed request for deployment form https://rb.gy/qzb8h through their supervisory chain and human resources department. For more information, contact the AECW program office by email at usarmy.in.hqda.mbx.aecw-deployments@army.mil.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.