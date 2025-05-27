Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Celine McCreery is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer to Europe from Fort Novosel, Alabama, assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Kaiserslautern, Germany. McCreery said, “I’m proud to serve here as an AECW deployer on the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 03:58
    Photo ID: 9072072
    VIRIN: 250530-A-SM279-4368
    Resolution: 1853x2450
    Size: 657.92 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th
    AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    AECW
    ArmyExpeditionaryCivilianWorkforce
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download