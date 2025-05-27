AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Celine McCreery is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer to Europe from Fort Novosel, Alabama, assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Kaiserslautern, Germany. McCreery said, “I’m proud to serve here as an AECW deployer on the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!”