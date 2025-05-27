Celine McCreery is an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce deployer to Europe from Fort Novosel, Alabama, assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade in Kaiserslautern, Germany. McCreery said, “I’m proud to serve here as an AECW deployer on the year the Army celebrates its 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!”
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|9072072
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-SM279-4368
|Resolution:
|1853x2450
|Size:
|657.92 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AECW deployer with 405th AFSB proud to serve overseas in Europe on Army’s 250th
No keywords found.