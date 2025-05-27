134th CCAT Team conducts radiation detection training

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing's two Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT) conduct training on detection of radioactive materials. To achieve their mission of providing medical transport for critically ill patients, the 134th CCATTs have conducted a series of multi-day trainings on various vehicles and critical detection skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher)
|02.13.2025
|05.29.2025 15:47
|9070987
|250213-Z-GX596-1002
|8256x5504
|1.21 MB
|TENNESSEE, US
|2
|0
