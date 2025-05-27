134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing's two Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT) conduct training on securing and moving patients in a KC-135 Stratotanker January 8, 2025. To achieve their mission of providing medical transport for critically ill patients, the 134th CCATTs have conducted a series of multi-day trainings on various vehicles and critical detection skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher)