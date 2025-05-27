Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing's two Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT) conduct training on securing and moving patients in a KC-135 Stratotanker January 8, 2025. To achieve their mission of providing medical transport for critically ill patients, the 134th CCATTs have conducted a series of multi-day trainings on various vehicles and critical detection skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9070975
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-GX596-1005
    Resolution: 7478x4985
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training
    134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training
    134th CCAT Team conducts radiation detection training
    134th CCAT Team conducts radiation detection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    134th Medical Group Forms Two Critical Care Air Transport Teams

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    CCATT
    134ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download