134th Medical Group Forms Two Critical Care Air Transport Teams

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team stand for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker following an exercise at Mcghee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025. The team enhanced their skills by familiarizing themselves with operations on the KC-135, enhancing their ability to deliver critical care whenever and wherever it is needed. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Hanson)

The 134th Medical Group has officially formed two full Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT), with plans already underway to develop a third team. This achievement comes nearly three years after the group was initially approached about establishing these specialized teams, a task that has taken almost all that time to complete due to extensive training and rigorous preparation.



Each CCATT is comprised of three key roles: a physician with emergency medicine experience, a critical care nurse, and a respiratory therapist. Together, these highly skilled professionals work as a cohesive team to provide lifesaving care to critically ill or injured patients during transport.



“I feel like we have hit the ground running,” said U.S. Air National Guardsman Maj. Russ Frazier, CCAT physician. “The success of the CCATT’s is a direct reflection of the leadership and 110% support we’ve received every step of the way.”



The journey to establish these teams began when they were approached by higher command nearly three years ago to stand up a CCATT. Since then, the unit has undergone a meticulous and intensive training process to ensure their readiness to support critical care transports at a moment’s notice. While the process was time-consuming, it’s now proving to be invaluable as the teams have already demonstrated their effectiveness in numerous trainings.



“Although there are three different medical professions on each team, the three of us can do components of each other’s jobs,” said Frazier. “I never have just a set job. We are working as a team constantly and three sets of eyes versus one is always better for patient safety.”



The teams’ mission is clear and crucial: to provide medical transport for critically ill patients, regardless of the transportation mode available—whether it be a plane, truck, boat, or helicopter. The 134th MDG CCATT’s are fully capable of ensuring that these patients get the care they need during transport, moving them from dangerous environments to the nearest medical facility where they can receive advanced treatment.



The teams maintain a survivability rate of over 90% for any patient they transport. This impressive statistic underscores the critical importance of CCATTs in military operations, especially in combat zones where rapid response and high-level medical care are often the difference between life and death.



The primary mission of the CCATT is to bring home Airmen, Soldiers, and Marines. Their role is one of great responsibility, and they have become an essential part of ensuring the well-being of military personnel, whether on the front lines or in remote, high-risk environments.



“All of us do the same jobs on the civilian side, so we are pretty much good to go,” said U.S. Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Joshua Alley, CCATT respiratory therapist. “By doing our skills on a daily basis, we are always ready to go on a moment’s notice.”



The formation of these critical teams highlights the 134th MDG's ongoing efforts to provide top-tier care and transport for the men and women who defend our nation. With the potential of a third team on the horizon, they are poised to continue this lifesaving work for years to come.