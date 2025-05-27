Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing's two Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT) conduct training on securing and moving patients in a KC-135 Stratotanker January 8, 2025. To achieve their mission of providing medical transport for critically ill patients, the 134th CCATTs have conducted a series of multi-day trainings on various vehicles and critical detection skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9070976
|VIRIN:
|250108-Z-GX596-1010
|Resolution:
|8061x5374
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 134th CCAT Team conducts patient transfer training [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
134th Medical Group Forms Two Critical Care Air Transport Teams
Medical