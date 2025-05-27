Army Specialists Earns Spot on National Skeet Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Lia Nelson, who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes at the 2025 USA Shooting Skeet National Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 20-23. Stewart won the title of Men's National Skeet Champion and earned a spot on the National Skeet Team. Nelson earned a spot on the National Skeet Team from her performance.



Photo by Brittany Nelson