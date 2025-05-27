Atlanta Native Named Women's National Skeet Champion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Samantha Simonton, who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes at the 2025 USA Shooting Skeet National Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 20-23. Simonton was named the National Skeet Champion and earned a spot on both the National Skeet Team and the World Championship Skeet Team.



Photo by Brittany Nelson