Fort Benning Soldier Wins Bronze Medal at Skeet Nationals

Staff Sgt. Dustan Taylor, who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes at the 2025 USA Shooting Skeet National Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 20-23. Taylor won the Bronze Medal at Nationals and earned a spot on the National Skeet Team.
Photo by Brittany Nelson
U.S. Army Soldiers Named Men's & Women's National Skeet Champions
