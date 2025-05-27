Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Benning Soldier Named Men's National Skeet Champion [Image 8 of 10]

    Fort Benning Soldier Named Men's National Skeet Champion

    HILLSDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart, who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, competes at the 2025 USA Shooting Skeet National Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 20-23. Stewart won the title of Men's National Skeet Champion and earned a spot on the National Skeet Team.

    Photo by Brittany Nelson

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:24
    Photo ID: 9070963
    VIRIN: 250521-A-ZG886-5698
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: HILLSDALE, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Fort Benning Soldier Named Men's National Skeet Champion [Image 10 of 10], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Soldiers Named Men's &amp; Women's National Skeet Champions

    Soldier
    nationals
    skeet shooting
    Hayden Stewart
    U.S. Army

