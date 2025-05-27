US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Scott J. Smith (left), the chief of staff of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Reginald Howze (right) for supporting his wife Angela Howze (center) at her retirement ceremony. Angela Howze, a U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for her 35 years of Army and civil service during her widely attended retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 22. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.