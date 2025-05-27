US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation recently retired following more than three and a half decades of uniformed and civil service. Angela D. Howze, a U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for her 35 years of Army and civil service during her widely attended retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 22. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.