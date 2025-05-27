US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation recently retired following more than three and a half decades of uniformed and civil service.



Angela D. Howze, a U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for her 35 years of Army and civil service during her widely attended retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 22.



The ceremony was hosted by Col. Scott J. Smith, the chief of staff for the 20th CBRNE Command, and attended by Col. Phillip Murrell, the deputy commander of 20th CBRNE Command, along with numerous leaders, Soldiers and Army civilians.



After 20 years of uniformed service, Howze retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant 1st class on Fort Drum, New York, in 2009.



Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Howze served in Panama, Belgium and Iraq.



During her 2005 deployment to Iraq, Howze served with the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Division, 3rd Infantry Division.



Howze became an Army civilian in 2009 and served at the 20th CBRNE Command from 2011 to 2025.



Howze ensured that Soldiers were recognized for their service by managing military awards.



“I enjoyed taking care of Soldiers,” said Howze.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Smith said that Howze had made a lasting difference in the lives of many people at the 20th CBRNE Command during her 14 years there.



“She played a huge role in the lives and careers of many, many Soldiers,” said Smith, adding that she processed more than 5,000 awards during her time at the 20th CBRNE Command.



Smith said Howze had served Soldiers, Army civilians and their families with great distinction.



“She has made impacts and left her mark everywhere she went,” said Smith. “With every PCS (Permanent Change of Station move) or deployment or interaction, she worked hard to make other people’s lives better and to bring a smile to their faces.”

