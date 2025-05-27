US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Scott J. Smith (left), the chief of staff of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, presents a Civilian Service Commendation Award to Angela Howze at her retirement ceremony. Howze, a U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for her 35 years of Army and civil service during her widely attended retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 22. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.