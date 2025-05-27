Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career [Image 3 of 5]

    US Army civilian human resource specialist completes 35-year Army, civil service career

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Scott J. Smith (left), the chief of staff of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, presents a Civilian Service Commendation Award to Angela Howze at her retirement ceremony. Howze, a U.S. Army civilian human resource specialist at the 20th CBRNE Command, was recognized for her 35 years of Army and civil service during her widely attended retirement ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 22. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 11:07
    Noncommissioned Officer
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Human Resource Specialist
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command

