    6th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    6th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the 6th Contracting Squadron (CONS) guidon to the squadron's newest commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Albers, right, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2025. This ceremony marked the beginning of Albers’ tenure as the 6th CONS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    MacDill AFB
    Change of command
    6th contracting squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

