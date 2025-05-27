6th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

A Meritorious Service Medal is displayed during the 6th Contracting Squadron’s change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to individuals for outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
