6th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, awards Lt. Col. Brandon Sandoval, 6th Contracting Squadron’s outgoing commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2025. This medal is awarded to those who stand out through their actions and service to the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)