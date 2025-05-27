6th Contracting Squadron Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, left, receives the 6th Contracting Squadron (CONS) guidon from Lt. Col. Brandon Sandoval, 6th CONS outgoing commander, right, during a Change of Command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 28, 2025. The passing of the guidon flag is used to symbolically represent the transfer of command from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)