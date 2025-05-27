555th FGS Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an immersion with the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2025. The 555th FGS maintains and deploys fully ready and operational F-16 Fighting Falcons in order to secure the base, generate combat air power, and be ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)