555th FGS Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Estrada, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, remove the centerline tank off an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an immersion with the 555th FGS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2025. Before relinquishing command in the coming months, Clark wanted to immerse himself in various squadrons and show his appreciation for their support to Aviano’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)