    555th FGS Immersion [Image 4 of 6]

    555th FGS Immersion

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, installs a flaperon bearing onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an immersion with the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2025. Before relinquishing command in the coming months, Clark wanted to immerse himself in various squadrons and show his appreciation for their support to Aviano’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 04:17
    Photo ID: 9069115
    VIRIN: 250519-F-ZJ681-1489
    Resolution: 5265x7898
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
