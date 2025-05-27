Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, rotates a ratchet to remove the centerline tank off an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an immersion with the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2025. During his last few months of command, Clark integrated with the 555th FGS to get a closer look at their skill set and thank them for their contributions to Aviano’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 04:17
    Photo ID: 9069112
    VIRIN: 250519-F-ZJ681-1146
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 555th FGS Immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    555th

