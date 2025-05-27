555th FGS Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, rotates a ratchet to remove the centerline tank off an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an immersion with the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2025. During his last few months of command, Clark integrated with the 555th FGS to get a closer look at their skill set and thank them for their contributions to Aviano’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)