YOKOSUKA Japan (May 29, 2025) - Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the
Lithuanian Minister of National Defense arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29 as Service members from Navy Region Japan and Enforcement Coordination Cell prepare to render honors during her arrival. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9069057
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-ET019-9015
|Resolution:
|7533x5022
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.