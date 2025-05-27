Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA Japan (May 29, 2025) - Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29 as Service members from Navy Region Japan and Enforcement Coordination Cell prepare to render honors during her arrival. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)