Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Orest W. Lebedovych, director for United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) Enforcement Coordination Cell greets Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense during her visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)