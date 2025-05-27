Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Orest W. Lebedovych, director for United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) Enforcement Coordination Cell greets Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the
Lithuanian Minister of National Defense during her visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9069054
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-ET019-9018
|Resolution:
|5090x3393
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
