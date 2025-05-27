Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan [Image 4 of 7]

    Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Claire Farin 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Orest W. Lebedovych, director for United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) Enforcement Coordination Cell greets Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the
    Lithuanian Minister of National Defense during her visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 9069054
    VIRIN: 250529-N-ET019-9018
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    CNFJ
    ECC
    Lithuanian Minister of National Defense
    UNSCR

