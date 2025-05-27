Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan greets Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense during her visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)