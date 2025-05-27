Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Visits Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - Service members from Navy Region Japan and 7th Fleet Enforcement Coordination Cell render honors to Ms. Dovilė Šakalienė, the Lithuanian Minister of National Defense during her visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)