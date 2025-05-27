Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

U.S. Military and civilians gathered in Piti and Asan to place a total of 3,050 flags to honor fallen veterans and Chamorros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
