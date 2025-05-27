Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend [Image 8 of 8]

    Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

    GUAM

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Military and civilians gathered in Piti and Asan to place a total of 3,050 flags to honor fallen veterans and Chamorros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 01:04
    Photo ID: 9069004
    VIRIN: 250524-F-VX152-1112
    Resolution: 4411x2941
    Size: 936.11 KB
    Location: GU
    This work, Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    remembrance
    honor
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Memorial Day
    War in the Pacific

