Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jon Heldorfer, Naval Hospital Public Health and Dental senior enlisted leader, and daughter Olivia Heldorfer work together to place a flag at a veteran’s headstone at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam, May 24, 2025. Military and civilians gathered in Piti and Asan to place over 3,000 flags to honor fallen veterans and Chamorros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)