Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

Flags stand in honor of the fallen War Dogs at Asan Beach Park, Guam, 26, 2025. 350 War Dogs served in the Guam Operation and more than 20 were killed in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
