Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

Okkodo High School Junior Reserve’s Officer Training Corps cadets pose for a group photo at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam, May 24, 2025. This is the most volunteers for the Memorial Day weekend flag planting the cemetery has seen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)