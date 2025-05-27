Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

    Military and civillian volunteers plant 3,050 flags for Memorial Day weekend

    GUAM

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Okkodo High School Junior Reserve’s Officer Training Corps cadets pose for a group photo at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti, Guam, May 24, 2025. This is the most volunteers for the Memorial Day weekend flag planting the cemetery has seen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    volunteer
    remembrance
    honor
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Memorial Day
    War in the Pacific

